Supreme Court raps Ramdev for violating Court's orders in advertising case; next hearing on April 10

Sometimes things should reach logical conclusion,the bench said at the outset of the proceedings when the counsel for Patanjali and others sought some more time for filing the affidavits of compliance.

The bench granted last opportunity to Ramdev and Balkrishna to file their affidavits in the matter in one week. While posting the matter for further hearing on April 10, the bench directed that both of them shall remain present before it on the next date.

On March 19, the apex court had directed Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear before it after taking exception to the company's failure to respond to the notice issued in the case relating to advertisements of the firm's products and their medicinal efficacy.

The top court had said it deemed it appropriate to issue a show cause notice to Ramdev as the advertisements issued by Patanjali, which were in the teeth of the undertaking given to the court on November 21, 2023, reflect an endorsement by him.

"Both are present?" the bench asked on Tuesday.

The counsel appearing for Ramdev said both of them are in the court.

The bench observed that advertisements issued by Patanjali are in the "teeth of law" of the land.