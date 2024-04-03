Amit Shah attacks Congress over Article 370, Ram temple, slams INDIA bloc as group of 'dynasts'

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the Congress for keeping the issues of Article 370 and Ram Janmabhoomi pending for seven decades.

“The Congress opposed the Ram temple. PM Modi got it built and did the consecration of Ram Lalla in his final abode as well. Our government killed Pakistani terrorists by entering their territory. We ended terrorism from Kashmir,” he said while addressing a rally in Muzaffarnagar in support of Union Minister and BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan seeking a third term from the same constituency.

Shah said that the opposition alliance, which includes Akhilesh Yadav's party and the Congress in UP, never wanted the Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya.

Drawing a contrast between the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the INDIA bloc, led allegedly by dynasts and the leaders with alleged complicity in corruption, Shah exhorted the people of Muzaffarnagar to vote for the BJP in order to accomplish the target of "400 seats."

Underscoring PM Modi's popularity and the track record of his decade-long governance, Shah said it was an election to make him the Prime Minister for the third time as he had done much for the uplift of the poor and farmers.

“He has made many changes by making a national policy for sugarcane. When the Congress was in power, the FRP of sugarcane was Rs 210 per quintal. Today it has been taken Rs 340 per quintal,” he said.

Shah said that 19 sugar mills were closed during the BSP’s rule and 10 were shut during the SP’s rule.