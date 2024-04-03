'Did you publish disclaimer on clock symbol?': SC poser to Ajit Pawar faction of NCP

The Supreme Court on Wednesday wanted to know from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, which has been declared as the real NCP, whether it has complied with its order against using the name of Sharad Pawar and putting a disclaimer on the use of the 'clock' symbol during the campaign.

A two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, cautioned the Ajit Pawar group that a serious view will be taken if its order was defied and not complied with properly.

During the course of the hearing, the apex court made it clear that no one has a right to "deliberately misconstrue its order" passed on March 19, which was worded in 'simple language' leaving no room for misinterpretation.

The SC asked the Ajit Pawar faction to apprise it on the disclaimer issue after hearing a plea filed by the Sharad Pawar group alleging that the former has not complied with the court's March 19 direction to publish disclaimers in all their advertisements that the use of 'clock' symbol by them is a sub-judice matter.

The Supreme Court asked the Ajit Pawar group to show how many advertisements were published after the court order of March 19.