India head of ISIS grilled by NIA team at his hometown Dehradun

According to police sources, based on credible information, it was found that Haris had identified several targets for blasts across the country. The police's intelligence branch also got a whiff of it and local police and the special task force (STF) of the state were also looking for Haris. Meanwhile, it also came to light that Haris had also come to Dehradun in July last year. The Assam STF handed over Haris to the NIA after necessary interrogation.

A senior Uttarakhand Police officer, citing information from the NIA, said, "Haris had been taken into custody by the NIA for extensive interrogation. Subsequently, the NIA later took Haris to Dehradun on Monday, where he was revisited the locations he had previously frequented in July." Investigative agencies also accompanied Haris to his residence in Pachvadoon of Dehradun for further inquiry.

A senior Uttarakhand police official revealed that the NIA has gathered information from Haris' family in his presence. It is a significant development for the investigative authorities as Haris had been out of touch with his family for the past decade. Following thorough questioning, the NIA transported him to the Lakhibagh police outpost in Dehradun for further interrogation. Subsequently, he was taken to Delhi by the NIA on Tuesday for additional inquiries.