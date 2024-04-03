Lok Sabha polls 2024: ECI reviews law and order, security situation

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued directives to all Chief Secretaries, Director Generals of Police (DGPs), and heads of central agencies including border guarding forces to ensure peaceful and inducement-free Lok Sabha elections.

The poll panel, which held a high-level review meeting with senior officials from across the country including those from states, Union Territories (UTs) and Union ministries of home and Defence along with forces attached to them, has also asked them to take preemptive measures to address communal tensions based on the past experiences.

These directives were aimed at maintaining law and order, preventing illicit activities and also to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, a senior ECI official told TNIE, while adding that the recent violence and turmoil in Manipur and its ramifications for the conduct of a peaceful election were also addressed.

The ECI asked the officials to take swift action to assist internally-displaced persons and ensure their participation in the electoral process, they said.