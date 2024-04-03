UP police exam paper leak: Main accused held in Noida

LUCKNOW: Around one and a half month after the paper leak scam of Police Constable recruitment examination, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) apprehended the main accused Rajeev Nayan Mishra (32), who hails from Prayagraj and based in Bhopal, from Noida on Wednesday.

The UP STF, probing the paper leak scam of the one of the biggest recruitment drives carried out by any state government, traced Mishra following the investigations revealing his involvement in unlocking the box containing question papers at a warehouse in Ahmedabad.

He had sought assistance from Bihar-based doctor Shubham Mandal to accomplish the task. Moreover, Mishra allegedly also bribed the transport company staff to facilitate the theft of the question papers, said the UP STF sources.

Accompanied by his associates, Mishra, the kingpin of the racket involved in paper leaks, distributed the question papers to approximately 300 candidates gathered at Shiv Mahashakti Resort in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, two days before the exam on February 15. These candidates, predominantly from Bihar, UP, and MP, each paid Rs 4 lakh to Mishra for early access to the exam papers, STF officials disclosed.

Rajeev Mishra, who holds a BTech in civil engineering from a private college in Bhopal, met Ravi Atri, another mastermind of the racket, four years ago. However, key figures like Ravi Atri, Goldy, Vikram Pahal, and their associates remain elusive, stated the STF.

So far, the UP STF have arrested 399 individuals in connection with the UP police constable examination paper leak.

The state government cancelled the examination held offline in four sessions on February 17-18, following which the STF was tasked with investigating the matter.

It was a recruitment drive held by UP Police Recruitment Board to fill over 60,000 posts of constables in UP police and over 48 lakh aspirants had appeared in the examination.