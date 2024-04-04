Delete Bansuri’s name from Singh’s bail order: SC to ED

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to delete the name of advocate Bansuri Swaraj from the bail order of AAP leader Sanjay Singh after the probe agency said her name was added “inadvertently”.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale while allowing the mentioning of the ED, said, “Ok, we will correct the order. The needful would be done accordingly.”
Before passing the order, the court heard the mentioning from the ED counsel Zoheb Hossain, who said Swaraj did not appear in the case nor did she represent the agency in the matter and requested the SC to remove her name.
It is to be noted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), Sanjay Singh was granted bail on Tuesday by the top court on ED’s concession in the “peculiar facts” of the case, as it told the SC that it did not want his further custody in the case anymore.
Hossain said that due to some inadvertent error, her name is reflected in the appearance slip. “Inadvertent error crept into the recording of the appearance. Ms Bansuri Swaraj was neither engaged nor did she appear in the matter,” he added.
While mentioning that a formal application was moved in the SC, Hossain said, the error might be on the part of the central agency “mechanically” giving names of advocates, he prayed to the SC that the appearance may be corrected.
Bansuri Swaraj is a BJP candidate from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha polls.
On Tuesday, the SC ordered Singh to be released on bail, as the accused had spent six months in the Tihar jail for his alleged involvement in the money laundering scam. He walked out of the jail on Wednesday. A Delhi court directed Singh not to tamper with evidence in the case earlier in the day.
Singh was also asked by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja to submit passport, inform it about itinerary before leaving NCR, and to always keep his phone location on.