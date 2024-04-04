It's Gogoi vs Gogoi in 'silent' election in Jorhat

JORHAT: The electric poles do not have the banners of political parties nor are posters and festoons seen in towns and rural areas.

Assam’s Jorhat parliamentary constituency will go to the polls within a fortnight but there is no noise on the ground. The poll campaign is invisible. But, call it support for the BJP or otherwise, there are saffron flags galore in urban areas, put up during the recent Ram temple consecration.

The focus of political parties, whether or not contesting from Jorhat, is on this prestigious upper Assam seat ever since Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi decided to contest from here. He faces sitting MP and former student leader Topon Kumar Gogoi of the BJP in the battle between two Gogois. There are two independent candidates in the fray – Raj Kumar Duwara and Arun Chandra Handique.

Barring Duwara, rest are from the Ahom community that ruled Assam for 600 years pre-independence. Sivasagar, the capital of the erstwhile Ahom kingdom, falls under Jorhat seat. The constituency truly carries the Ahom pride.

For decades, it had been a Congress bastion until the BJP’s emergence as a powerhouse in 2014. Seven of the 10 Assembly segments here are held by the BJP, two by the Congress and one by an independent. Several Congress leaders from here joined the BJP and the Congress is going to the polls with a weakened party organisation.

There is a perception that the battle will be between Gaurav and the BJP, not Congress versus BJP. The Assamese middle-class appears to be tilted in Gaurav’s favour and there is an apparent undercurrent for change, for he is being seen by many as a youth icon. This section wants him to fill up the Congress’ vacuum in upper Assam created by the demise of his father, three-time former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.