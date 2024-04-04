Lok Sabha polls: JMM fields old warhorse against Shibu Soren's 'bahu' in Dumka

RANCHI: Putting an end to the speculation that Hemant Soren may contest against his 'bhabhi' Sita Soren from the high-profile Dumka Lok Sabha seat, the JMM has finally announced the name of old warhorse Nalin Soren as its candidate. The party has also fielded JMM stalwart Mathura Mahto from the Giridih Lok Sabha seat.

Party strategists had earlier considered fielding jailed former Chief Minister Hemant Soren but changed their mind after Sita Soren joined the BJP. They saw this as a trap laid by the BJP to turn the battle between ‘devar’ and ‘bhabhi’ into a war for the legacy of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren.

Incidentally, Soren in his message to senior JMM leaders has said that they should strictly adhere to the policy of giving tickets to dedicated party cadres and not to outsiders who have joined the party ahead of the 2024 polls. Keeping his instructions in mind, a meeting of senior party leaders will be held on Friday to discuss the names of candidates for the remaining three Lok Sabha seats of the JMM quota.

“The names announced will be of those who are completely dedicated to the party and have a background with the JMM. They should also be sensitive to ‘Jharkhandi’ issues,” said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey. He, however, refused to talk on the issue of Hemant Soren’s message of fielding hardcore JMM cadre for the Lok Sabha polls.