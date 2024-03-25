BJP drops five sitting MPs in Jharkhand; Sita Soren fielded from Dumka LS seat

Whereas, Dhulu Mahto, was first elected from the Baghmara Assembly constituency in 2009 on the ticket of Jharkhand Vikash Morcha (JVM) of Babulal Marandi who formed the party after parting ways from BJP.

Mahto, a controversial MLA, who is facing more than two dozen cases, joined the BJP in 2014 and was elected MLA from the same constituency a second time.

In the 2019, Mahto retained his seat from the Baghmara constituency making a hat-trick.

Sitting MP PN Singh, who got elected from Dhanbad Assembly seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019 consecutively, was apparently dropped due to his old age.

Sunil Singh, who had defeated Shibu Soren in 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a significant margin, is said to have been dropped due to non-performance.

Notably, names of 11 candidates were announced in the first list released by BJP on March 2, in which seven are old faces. The second list was released on March 24 which included all new faces.

Sunil Soren, who was included in the first list from Dumka, was dropped in the second list, and Sita Soren was included in his place.

There are five sitting MPs whose names have been dropped from the list of candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats released by the BJP which includes the names of Hazaribagh MP Jayant Sinha, Lok Sabha MP Sudarshan Bhagat, Chatra MP Sunil Kumar Singh, Dhanbad MP PM Singh and Dumka MP Sunil Soren are included in the list of these five sitting MPs.