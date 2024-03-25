BJP drops five sitting MPs in Jharkhand; Sita Soren fielded from Dumka LS seat

RANCHI: Dropping the three sitting MPs in Jharkhand, BJP has fielded Sita Soren from Dumka, Dhulu Mahto from Dhanbad and Kalicharan Singh from Chatra Lok Sabha seat. Sita Soren has replaced Sunil Soren, Dhulu Mahto has replaced PN Singh while Kalicharan Singh has replaced Sunil Singh.
Sita Soren, the elder daughter in law of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren and three times MLA from Jama Assembly seat in Dumka, was married to Durga Soren, the elder brother of Hemant Soren. Durga Soren passed away in 2009 at the age of 39, after which Sita Soren entered politics and got elected from Jama Assembly seat in 2009.
Former JMM MLA from Jama Assembly constituency, Sita Soren, resigned from the primary membership of the party on March 19 this year, alleging it of isolating her and hatching conspiracy against her family members. Within hours of her resignation from the party and Assembly membership, she joined the saffron brigade at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Whereas, Dhulu Mahto, was first elected from the Baghmara Assembly constituency in 2009 on the ticket of Jharkhand Vikash Morcha (JVM) of Babulal Marandi who formed the party after parting ways from BJP.
Mahto, a controversial MLA, who is facing more than two dozen cases, joined the BJP in 2014 and was elected MLA from the same constituency a second time.
In the 2019, Mahto retained his seat from the Baghmara constituency making a hat-trick.
Sitting MP PN Singh, who got elected from Dhanbad Assembly seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019 consecutively, was apparently dropped due to his old age.
Sunil Singh, who had defeated Shibu Soren in 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a significant margin, is said to have been dropped due to non-performance.
Notably, names of 11 candidates were announced in the first list released by BJP on March 2, in which seven are old faces. The second list was released on March 24 which included all new faces.
Sunil Soren, who was included in the first list from Dumka, was dropped in the second list, and Sita Soren was included in his place.
There are five sitting MPs whose names have been dropped from the list of candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats released by the BJP which includes the names of Hazaribagh MP Jayant Sinha, Lok Sabha MP Sudarshan Bhagat, Chatra MP Sunil Kumar Singh, Dhanbad MP PM Singh and Dumka MP Sunil Soren are included in the list of these five sitting MPs.
AJSU, an ally of BJP in Jharkhand, will field its candidates from one seat, Giridih. Both the parties had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. Presently Chandra Prakash Choudhary is the AJSU MP from Giridih.
In its first list released by BJP, Geeta Koda has been given ticket from Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat. Geeta Koda, who recently joined BJP, has been given party ticket from Singhbhum seat.
Among the new faces the party has expressed confidence includes, Hazaribagh (Sadar) MLA Manish Jaiswal to contest from Hazaribag Lok Sabha, which happens to be a traditional BJP seat. Manish Jaiswal has replaced former Union Minister Jayant Sinha from Hazaribagh after Sinha expressed his inability to contest from the seat.
Tala Marandi has replaced Hemlal Murmu on Rajmahal seat. Hemlal Murmu had lost the seat in 2019 polls from JMM’s Vijay Hansda.
The Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat, which was won by former union Minister Sudarshan Bhagat has been given to Rajya Sabha MP Sameer Oraon, whose tenure in Rajya Sabha is ending this year.