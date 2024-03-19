'Feeling neglected': Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law and JMM MLA Sita quits party to join BJP

RANCHI: In yet another disappointment for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren’s elder daughter-in-law and MLA from the Jama Assembly seat resigned from the primary membership of the party on Tuesday, alleging it of isolating her and hatching a conspiracy against her and her family members.

Hours later, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Jharkhand poll in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

Sita Soren had been disappointed with the party after the name of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, surfaced as the new CM face, which she had strongly opposed.

It further escalated after her name did not appear on the list of cabinet ministers after the formation of the Champai Soren government.

Sita, holding the post of Central General Secretary in the party, is the elder daughter-in-law of JMM supremo Shibu Soren and wife of late JMM leader Durga Soren.

“I have come to know that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against me and my family members as well. Saddened by recent developments in the party that isolated me and my children, I am resigning from my primary membership in the party,” stated Sita Soren in her resignation letter addressed to JMM Chief Shibu Soren.