Kalpana Soren enters electoral fray with tears and defiance, vows 'Jharkhand will never bow down'

RANCHI: Making an emotional entry into politics, the wife of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren on Monday said that Jharkhand will never bow down.
Addressing a gathering at Giridih on the 51st Foundation Day of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), she broke down saying that she could not restrain her tears looking at the love and support from the people.
“I'm standing here with a heavy heart… My father-in-law (Shibu Soren) and my mother-in-law (Ripi Soren) are in pain… I wanted to keep my tears in check, but after looking at your love and support, I found myself unable to restrain them,” said Kalpana Soren.
“Today, I am getting strength from you that I never had ever imagined in my dreams,” she added.
Hemant Soren ji has been put into jail only because he did not bow down before anyone, she further added.
Targeting BJP, Kalpana said that the people of Delhi have a heart, but it does not beat. They feel that they can do anything with the tribal and Dalit as they are insects. They even hatched a conspiracy and forced Hemant Soren to step down. Their intention to topple our government in Jharkhand was shattered, she said.
"Is asking for Rs 1.36 lakh crore from the centre is a crime, or is it a crime to pass a Bill in the Assembly seeking 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs?Is it a crime to ask for a separate Sarna religion code, ensuring domicile policy, waiving farmers’ loans or bringing back labourers from other states by airplane, buses and trains ?” she asked.
She also expressed her gratitude towards JMM workers for extending their support to her.
“Looking at the morale of our workers standing here, it seems that we have defeated them, but in the coming days, you have to convert this blessing into votes,” said Kalpana.
Before attending the program, Kalpana Soren went to Manjhithan located at Madhuban in Giridih where she performed puja as per Santhali tradition and took blessings for getting into active politics.
Earlier on Sunday, Kalpana Soren had declared on social media platform X that she will start her public life from Giridih on Monday.
“Until Hemant ji comes back among us, I will continue to be his voice and share his thoughts with you all and will continue to serve you,” Kalpana Soren had posted on X on Sunday.
Kalpana Soren said that being a daughter of an Army officer, she has been taught to struggle and fight for the truth without fear.
Kalpana Soren, 48, originally hails from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, got married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006. Kalpana was born in 1976 in Ranchi.