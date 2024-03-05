Kalpana Soren enters electoral fray with tears and defiance, vows 'Jharkhand will never bow down'

RANCHI: Making an emotional entry into politics, the wife of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren on Monday said that Jharkhand will never bow down.

Addressing a gathering at Giridih on the 51st Foundation Day of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), she broke down saying that she could not restrain her tears looking at the love and support from the people.

“I'm standing here with a heavy heart… My father-in-law (Shibu Soren) and my mother-in-law (Ripi Soren) are in pain… I wanted to keep my tears in check, but after looking at your love and support, I found myself unable to restrain them,” said Kalpana Soren.