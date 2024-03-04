Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana to start her political journey

RANCHI: Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has been quite vocal on social media against the BJP after the arrest of her husband, will be starting her political career on Monday.

Declaring on social media platform X, she said that she will start her public life from Giridih on Monday.

“On the demand of the people of Jharkhand and innumerable hard working members of the JMM family, I am starting my public life from tomorrow. Until Hemant ji comes back among us, I will continue to be his voice and share his thoughts with you all and will continue to serve you,” posted Kalpana Soren on X.

Before starting a new journey of her life, she also took blessings of JMM patriarch and her father-in-law Shibu Soren and mother-in-law Rupi Soren.

Kalpana said that, being a daughter of an Army officer, she has been taught to struggle and fight for the truth without fear.

The 48-year-old originally hails from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, got married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006. She was born in Ranchi and her family, has a long association with the city.