Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to study Constitution, Economy in jail

“Hemant ji has always been fond of reading books. He keeps his books at home with great care and love. Along with other books, he has always read books related to Jharkhand and Jharkhand movement with special interest. After taking over the reins of the state, he had appealed to the people visiting him to gift 'books, rather than giving him bouquet of flowers',” Kalpana Soren posted on X.

As a result of which, he received thousands of books in the last 4 years, she added.

Kalpana Soren informed that it has been Hemant Ji’s dream that the state should move forward in the field of education. His desire to open libraries for the poor and downtrodden in every Panchayat of the state could be seen in many places today, she said.

“Hemant Ji may get disturbed for sometime due to the vicious circle created by BJP but, how could it be able to suppress the thinking and determination of a Jharkhand warrior?” said Kalpana Soren.

The revolution of education started by Hemant ji in the state is continuously progressing. Jharkhand has learnet not to bow down, but only to move forward, she added.

Hemant Soren, after being questioning for over 7 hours, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 from his residence and is currently under judicial custody.

Interestingly, Hemant Soren became the third chief minister of Jharkhand to be arrested after the Enforcement Directorate took him into custody in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on Wednesday.

Before Hemant Soren, his father Shibu Soren and Madhu Koda were arrested in different case