Ex-CM Hemant Soren sent to judicial custody, JMM launches 'Nyay Yatra' against alleged BJP plot

Meanwhile, in order to seek justice for Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has decided to go on a statewide ‘Nyay Yatra’ from Thursday to reach out to each and every household in the state against BJP’s conspiracy.

According to JMM functionaries, people will be made aware about the conspiracy of BJP and explained why and under what circumstances Hemant Soren was sent to

jail. The deep conspiracy behind his arrest will also be exposed during the ‘Nyay Yatra,’ they said.

Hemant Soren, after being questioned for over 7 hours, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 from his residence and is currently under judicial custody.