Ex-CM Hemant Soren sent to judicial custody, JMM launches 'Nyay Yatra' against alleged BJP plot

RANCHI: As the 13-day remand granted to the Jharkhand former Chief minister Hemant Soren ended on Thursday, he was produced before a Special PMLA Court in Ranchi, which further sent him to judicial custody at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.
Notably, the state government has declared the Jharkhand Civil Services Officers Institute, popularly known as IAS club at Deendayal Nagar as a camp jail where the JMM leaders wanted Hemant Soren to be lodged during judicial custody, but the court turned down their plea and sent him to jail.
Meanwhile, in order to seek justice for Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has decided to go on a statewide ‘Nyay Yatra’ from Thursday to reach out to each and every household in the state against BJP’s conspiracy.
According to JMM functionaries, people will be made aware about the conspiracy of BJP and explained why and under what circumstances Hemant Soren was sent to
jail. The deep conspiracy behind his arrest will also be exposed during the ‘Nyay Yatra,’ they said.
Hemant Soren, after being questioned for over 7 hours, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 from his residence and is currently under judicial custody.