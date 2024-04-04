PM, West Bengal CM attack each other during election rallies in Cooch Behar

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Thursday crossed swords with each other on various issues.

Both the leaders were in Cooch Behar attending campaign rallies for their respective parties.

While Modi brought up the Sandeshkhali issue saying that under TMC rule women’s life and honour are at stake, Mamata said that BJP candidate from Cooch Behar and Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik was a TMC discard for his anti-social activities.

Banerjee said, “Pramanik used to ride 30 cars and he is accusing others of corruption. BJP leaders are all corrupt and they are using the ED and CBI to malign the image of other political leaders apart from their leaders.”

Modi targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said the entire country saw how the TMC tried to save the culprits of the Sandeshkhali incident. “But the BJP's focus is empowering women. The culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend their lives in jail,” PM Modi said.

He also said that only the BJP can stop the injustice taking place to the women of Bengal and hence it must be strengthened in West Bengal. “What happened to the women of Sandeshkhali was a result of TMC's misrule. BJP has vowed that it will ensure the punishment of the Sandeshkhali culprits,” Modi added.