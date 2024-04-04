SC upholds Amravati MP Navneet Rana's Scheduled Caste certificate

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Navneet Rana, sitting Amaravati MP from Maharashtra, the Supreme Court in its verdict on Thursday reversed a 2021 Bombay High Court judgment that cancelled Rana's Scheduled Caste certificate of "Mochi", calling it forged.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice JK Maheshwari and also comprising Justice Sanjay Karol, passed the verdict, after hearing Rana's appeal.

She had moved the apex court by filing an appeal in it, and challenged the Bombay HC's June 2021 judgement cancelling her caste certificate on grounds of it being fraudulently obtained by her.

The Bombay HC had in its verdict cancelled and confiscated her caste certificate, forcing her to move to the apex court.

It is to be noted that Rana has recently joined the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and would contest the 2024 upcoming general polls, as she is the party's choice for the same seat (Amaravati), which is a reserved category constituency.