Siddaramaiah government will fall after Lok Sabha polls, says Jagadish Shettar

BELAGAVI: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said the state government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will fall soon after the Lok Sabha elections.
"CM Siddaramaiah recently asked his party workers to ensure the victory of the Congress in Mysuru so that he could keep the CM's seat intact. It shows that the CM believes he will be losing his seat if the Congress loses in Mysuru," said Shettar.
At a press conference in Belagavi on Thursday, Shettar said most Congress legislators were unhappy with their party leadership as the CM, DCM and cabinet ministers were not giving them any importance. "It is a clear indication that this government will fall soon after the Lok Sabha election," he added.
To further substantiate his statement against the government, Shettar said recently a Congress MLA issued an open statement that Siddaramaiah would have to resign if the party loses the Mysuru seat.
Shettar said there was no need for any kind of 'Operation Lotus' to bring the government down and it would fall on its own.
The former CM hit out at the state government for failing to implement the guarantee schemes effectively and attributed it to the paucity of funds. He said the government was keen on stopping all the guarantee schemes as it had been unable to implement them as promised.
On the upcoming BJP campaign in Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Shettar said party leaders in Karnataka have requested several star campaigners to hold rallies in the state including PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The BJP held a BJP-JDS leaders' coordination committee meeting in Belagavi to plan its upcoming campaign here. Shettar said in the meeting that the alliance would give a big boost to the BJP.