Siddaramaiah government will fall after Lok Sabha polls, says Jagadish Shettar

BELAGAVI: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said the state government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will fall soon after the Lok Sabha elections.

"CM Siddaramaiah recently asked his party workers to ensure the victory of the Congress in Mysuru so that he could keep the CM's seat intact. It shows that the CM believes he will be losing his seat if the Congress loses in Mysuru," said Shettar.

At a press conference in Belagavi on Thursday, Shettar said most Congress legislators were unhappy with their party leadership as the CM, DCM and cabinet ministers were not giving them any importance. "It is a clear indication that this government will fall soon after the Lok Sabha election," he added.

To further substantiate his statement against the government, Shettar said recently a Congress MLA issued an open statement that Siddaramaiah would have to resign if the party loses the Mysuru seat.