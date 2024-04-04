History repeats as battle moves from grandpas to grandsons in Karnataka's Hassan

HASSAN: In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, it was the battle of grandfathers in Hassan as G Puttasamy Gowda of Congress took on JDS supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. The poll made national headlines as Puttaswamy Gowda, once a close confidant of Deve Gowda, won the election by a big margin of 1.41 lakh votes.

Cut to 2024, grandsons of the two towering leaders are pitted against each other. In a changed political scenario, Deve Gowda has vacated the seat for his grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is the BJP-JDS alliance candidate, while Puttaswamy Gowda’s grandkid Shreyas Patel, contesting from Congress, is all determined to snatch the constituency from the sitting MP.

In 2019, Prajwal contested as a Congress-JDS alliance candidate and won. Prajwal draws his strength from his grandfather, who still has a say in the constituency. But party workers allege that he has not taken them into confidence and it would be a tough battle for him this election. It is said that the JDS top leaders too are worried about Prajwal’s prospects this time.

People in the constituency, especially from rural areas, said that Prajwal largely ignored their issues and started visiting their areas only from last year as a preparation for the Lok Sabha elections.