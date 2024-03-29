With Gowda’s blessing, Prajwal aims for win in Karnataka's Hassan

HASSAN: Hassan sitting MP Prajwal Revanna filed his nomination papers as NDA candidate in the presence of his father HD Revanna, MLAs A Manju, CN Balakrishna and Swaroop Prakash in Hassan on Thursday.

Strictly following the advice of the family priest, Prajwal arrived at the deputy commissioner’s office at 11.20 am and handed over one set of nomination papers to the returning officer C Satyabhama at exactly 11.30 am.

Before filing his papers, Prajwal took the blessings of his grandfather JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and offered a special poojas at Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple at Holenarasipur town, Eshwar Temple at Haradanahalli and Ranganathaswamy Temple at Mavinakere in Holenarasipur taluk.

He also placed his nomination papers along with the deposit amount in front of Mavinakere Ranganatha and these were blessed by the priest.

Speaking to the reporters after filing the papers, Prajwal said he also will file two sets of nomination papers on April 4 followed by a public rally by BJP and JDS leaders in Hassan. Deve Gowda and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy as well as BJP leaders B S Yediyurappa and BY Vijayendra will attend the public rally, he added.