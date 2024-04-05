AAP leader Athisi questions EC's neutrality, accuses it of being a 'subsidiary' of BJP

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Election Commission (EC) issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi on Friday, she questioned whether the EC was a "subsidiary organization" of the BJP.

The EC's notice was in response to her remarks claiming that the BJP had approached her, presenting her with the choice to either join the party or face investigation by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi alleged that the notice was leaked to the media by the BJP an hour before the EC sent it to her through email.