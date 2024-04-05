AAP leader Athisi questions EC's neutrality, accuses it of being a 'subsidiary' of BJP

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Election Commission (EC) issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi on Friday, she questioned whether the EC was a "subsidiary organization" of the BJP.
The EC's notice was in response to her remarks claiming that the BJP had approached her, presenting her with the choice to either join the party or face investigation by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.
Addressing a press conference, Atishi alleged that the notice was leaked to the media by the BJP an hour before the EC sent it to her through email.
"When the Income Tax Department freezes the bank accounts of Congress, does the Election Commission send a notice to the Income Tax Department? , " she asked.
She asked whether the Election Commission is a "subsidiary organisation" of the BJP.
The BJP-led central government is blatantly misusing the CBI, ED and Income Tax ahead of elections before the Election Commission, she alleged.
She said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrote multiple letters to the poll panel over the BJP's "objectionable" hoardings and posters, but no action was taken on them.
Atishi said she will reply to the notice and remind the Election Commission of the neutrality and non-partisanship expected of it in conducting free and fair elections in the country.
In its notice, the poll panel asked Atishi to back with facts her statement that the BJP approached her to join the party. The BJP moved the poll commission a day back against Atishi's claim made on April 2.
(With inputs from PTI)