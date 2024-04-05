Election Commission notice to Delhi minister Atishi over statement on BJP's 'poaching' bid

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Friday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi, asking her to back with facts her statement that the BJP approached her to join the party.

The BJP moved the commission earlier against her claim that the party reached out to her through someone close and asked her to join it.

The notice issued by the Election Commission read," You are a minister in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and leader of a national party. The electors tend to believe whatever is being said from public forum by their leaders and in that sense, the statements made by them affect the campaign discourse."