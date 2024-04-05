Congress manifesto, 'bundle of lies'; prepared to create confusion among voters: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday dubbed the Congress' manifesto a "bundle of lies" and alleged that the grand old party which ruled the country for several decades did not not fulfil any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Congress has come up with such a poll manifesto to create confusion among the voters.

"Congress's manifesto is a bundle of lies. It has been prepared to create confusion among the voters," he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.