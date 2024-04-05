Congress releases manifesto 'Nyay Patra'; promises to restore J&K’s statehood, caste census

NEW DELHI: Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls released on Friday.

The manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra', was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

It focused on five 'pillars of justice' and 25 guarantees under them.

The opposition party promised to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government.