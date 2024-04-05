Congress to scrap Agnipath scheme, revamp national security architecture if voted to power

NEW DELHI: In its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress made a number of promises on defence and national security issues including the Agnipath scheme, the National Security Council (NSC) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The Congress has pledged to scrap the Agnipath scheme, which was launched by the BJP government in June 2022.

In its manifesto, the Congress said: “… will scrap the Agnipath scheme and return to the normal recruitment processes followed by the Army, Navy and Air Force that will guarantee economic and social security for our soldiers.”

The scheme which was launched to make the armed forces profile lean, agile and tech-oriented, had drawn flak from some aspirants who were preparing for it for years. In some parts of the country, youths had even destroyed public property including burning of trains.

In all the three forces, two batches of Agniveers have joined the services and are said to be performing well on the ground.

Under the Agnipath Scheme, the Agniveers serve for a tenure of four years. As per the scheme, only 25 per cent of them will be retained as permanent soldiers.