CPI(M) state secretary Salim's candidature brings Murshidabad LS seat to limelight

MURSHIDABAD: A relatively backward area from where news of violence is reported during elections, West Bengal's Murshidabad constituency has attained significance this Lok Sabha polls with the CPI(M) fielding its state secretary Mohammed Salim.

Sitting MP and Trinamool Congress candidate Abu Taher Khan, however, did not attach much significance to Salim as a poll rival, maintaining that his main opponent is BJP's Gouri Shankar Ghosh, the MLA from Murshidabad assembly segment.

All three contestants agree that violence is an issue in this central Bengal constituency in the district of Murshidabad, but feel that it will not impact the Lok Sabha elections, maintaining that such activities are more prevalent during panchayat polls.

Violence and deaths were reported in the district in all panchayat polls since 2003.

With a glorious past when it was the capital of Bengal till the British defeated Nawab SirajudDaula in the battle of Plassey in 1757, Murshidabad is now a relatively backward area, though it holds prominence in handicrafts, silk and muslin work.

But it also has a significant population who work as migrant labourers in various parts of the country.

Murshidabad constituency which shares borders with Bangladesh has seven assembly segments, of which six - Bhagabangola, Raninagar, Murshidabad, Hariharpara, Domkal and Jalangi - are in Murshidabad district, while Karimpur is in Nadia district.

Of these, except for the Murshidabad segment, all the other six assembly seats were won by the TMC in the 2021 elections.