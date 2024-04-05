Delhi excise case: Court allows CBI to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha in Tihar jail
NEW DELHI: A court here on Friday allowed the CBI to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, in Tihar jail.
Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam on March 15.
The officials said the court passed the order on the plea filed by the probe agency seeking the court's permission to interrogate the BRS leader.
Kavitha had urged the court on Thursday for enlarging her on interim bail on account of her 16-year-old son's exams for which he needed his mother's "moral and emotional support".
Special Judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja permitted the agency to interrogate Kavitha.
Kavitha was the third high-profile politician to be arrested in the case after AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. On March 21, Kejriwal became the first sitting chief minister to be arrested in the case.
According to the ED’s primary allegation against Kavitha in the case, she was a member of the so-called ‘South Group’ that paid kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders - in exchange for nine retail zones under the now-scrapped policy.
The probe agency also revealed names of other persons involved in the ‘South Group’ - YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Aurobindo Group promoter Sarath Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Sameer Mahendru.
Following her arrest, Kavitha was sent to the central agency’s custody till March 23. It was later extended, and last week, she was sent to 14-day judicial custody.
(With inputs from PTI)