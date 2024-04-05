Delhi excise case: Court allows CBI to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha in Tihar jail

NEW DELHI: A court here on Friday allowed the CBI to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, in Tihar jail.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam on March 15.

The officials said the court passed the order on the plea filed by the probe agency seeking the court's permission to interrogate the BRS leader.

Kavitha had urged the court on Thursday for enlarging her on interim bail on account of her 16-year-old son's exams for which he needed his mother's "moral and emotional support".