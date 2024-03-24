Where BRS leader Kavitha figures in the Delhi liquor scam

FIR, probe, arrests

This newspaper broke the story on the scam in its June 22, 2022 edition. The headline read, "CBI may look into AAP govt's new liquor policy." With the situation spinning out of control, the Delhi government tried to limit the damage by scrapping the new policy on July 31, 2022. After Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate the policy formulation, the CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) on August 17, 2022 and initially named Sisodia as an accused in the case.

Though Kavitha's name did not figure in the FIR, her close associate Arun Pillai's did. In September 2022, the ED arrested Sameer Mahendru, and in November that year the ED arrested Abhishek Boinpalli, Sarath Chandra Reddy and Vijay Nair.

Curiously, Aurobindo Pharma bought electoral bonds worth Rs 5 crore on November 15, 2022, five days after its director Sarath Chandra Reddy was arrested. In all, it donated electoral bonds worth Rs 34.5 crore to the BJP, Rs 15 crore to the BRS and Rs 2.5 crore to the Telugu Desam Party.

On December 11, 2022, Kavitha was questioned by the CBI at her residence in Hyderabad for almost seven hours. On March 7, 2023, the ED issued summons to Kavitha directing her to appear before it on March 9, 2023. She skipped it, but attended questioning on March 11. On March 21, she appeared before the ED. The agency recorded Kavitha’s statements and seized her phones.

In September 2023, the ED summoned her again, but she skipped it citing a petition filed by her in the Supreme Court that was pending. In January 2024, the ED summoned her again but she ignored it. Finally, on March 15, the ED raided Kavitha’s house in Hyderabad, conducted searches for hours and arrested her.