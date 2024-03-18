Delhi excise policy case: ED claims K Kavitha paid Rs 100 Crore, conspired with AAP leaders

Kavitha, who was arrested by an ED team on March 15, is in ED's custodial interrogation for seven days till March 23. She was arrested after a search operation conducted at Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad on the same day.

During the search proceedings, the ED officials said they were obstructed by the relatives and associates of Kavitha.

"ED investigation revealed that K Kavitha along with others allegedly conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation," ED claimed in a statement.

"In exchange for these favours, she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the leaders of AAP. By the acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickback, from the wholesalers was generated for the AAP," it added.