BRS MLC K Kavitha moves Supreme Court challenging her arrest

NEW DELHI: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court challenging her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy irregularities matter, her lawyer, P Mohith Rao told TNIE.



"We have filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging her (Kavitha) arrest. Her arrest is illegal, unconstitutional, and arbitrary," Rao told this newspaper.



When asked whether the matter would be mentioned by her lawyer today in the Supreme Court for urgent hearing, he refused to comment. "The matter is right now subjudice and I can not comment further on this," he said.



It is also to be noted that earlier on March 15, during a hearing in the top court, Kavitha's case was taken up, and the matter was adjourned for March 19, Tuesday.



But on the same day, on March 15, she was arrested by the central probe agency at 5.30pm, while it was conducting a raid and questioning her at her Hyderabad residence.



On March 16, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in its order remanded the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, Kavitha to seven-day custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam case.



Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) M K Nagpal had directed that Kavitha would remain in the ED custody for 7 day, till March 23, 2024.