BRS leader Kavitha's nephew involved in transfer of 'illicit funds' from Delhi excise case: ED

NEW DELHI: In what could further mount trouble for former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday alleged that a nephew of BRS leader K Kavitha was "involved" in the transfer of illicit funds or the proceeds of crime in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The central agency informed the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court of Judge Kaweri Baweja in Delhi that it conducted searches at the premises of the said relative, Meka Sri Saran, on Saturday after his role in this case came to the fore during the questioning of Kavitha over the last week.

Kavitha, the 46-year-old MLC daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was arrested by the ED on March 15 and she was produced before the court for extension of her custody on Saturday.

The court sent her to agency's custody till March 26.

The politician told reporters during her production in court that "this was a fraud and wrong case we are fighting. Arresting these many political leaders during elections is a wrong thing and the Election Commission should intervene and protect democracy in the country."