SC refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in ED case related to Delhi excise policy scam

The bench said as far as Kavitha's plea challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is concerned, the court is issuing notice to the ED and seeking its response in six weeks.

The petition challenging the provisions will come up with the pending matters, the bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Kavitha.

At the outset, Sibal said that people are being arrested on the basis of an approver's statement. The bench said it is not going into the merit of the case at the moment.