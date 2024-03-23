Delhi excise policy case: Court extends ED custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till March 26

After producing her in court, the ED said that she was confronted with the statements of four people and a forensic report of the data extracted from her phone. The probe agency also told the court that raids were being conducted at the house of her nephew in Hyderabad.

BRS leader's counsel filed a bail plea in court.

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on March 15.

Meanwhile, the ED officials on Saturday conducted searches at the premises of Kavita's close relatives.

The ED officials began the searches early in the morning at the flat of a relative of Kavitha at an apartment building in the Madhapur area in the city based on the information given by Kavitha during her questioning in the ED’s custody.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to Kavitha and told her to approach the trial court for the same.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha was a part of the ‘South Group’ which allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs.100 crore to AAP leaders. Partners of the ‘South Group’ were allegedly given 65 per cent stake in Indospirit.