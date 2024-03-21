SC to hear BRS MLC Kavitha’s plea against arrest on March 22

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear MLC K Kavitha’s plea challenging her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case relating to Delhi excise policy irregularities matter on March 22.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Dipankar Dutta, would hear Kavitha’s plea on Friday. Her lawyer, P Mohith Rao, termed her arrest as “illegal, unconstitutional, and arbitrary.”

It is also to be noted that on March 15, during a hearing in the SC, Kavitha’s another plea challenging the ED’s powers whether the agency has the power to summon her in light of a July 2022 judgment in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary case was taken up, and the matter was adjourned for March 19, Tuesday. But on the same day, she was arrested by the central probe agency at 5:30 p.m. while it was conducting a raid and questioning her at her Hyderabad residence.

On March 16, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in its order remanded the BRS leader to seven-day custody to the ED for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) M K Nagpal directed that Kavitha would remain in ED custody for a period of 7 days, till March 23, 2024.