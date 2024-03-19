BRS leader Kavitha withdraws plea against ED summons in Delhi excise policy scam

Arrested BRS leader K Kavitha has withdrawn from the Supreme Court her plea on Tuesday against the ED (Enforcement Directorate) summons of 2023 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The plea was pending since last September in the top court, which was examining whether or not the ED has the power to summon her in light of a July 2022 judgment in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary case.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary, appearing for Kavitha, told the top court that his client would like to withdraw the petition, keeping in view that she had already been arrested on March 15 and remanded to ED custody till March 23. "Following this development, and as a result, the writ has become infructuous," Chaudhary told the SC and sought the court's permission to withdrew it, which was allowed by the SC Bench, headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi.

On the other hand, Kavitha's plea filed on Monday in the top court is likely to be taken up for hearing after the Holi vacation. Her plea said her arrest is "unconstitutional, illegal and unwarranted in law."

The ED on the evening of March 15 had arrested Kavitha from her Hyderabad residence in the case.