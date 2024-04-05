Gujarat: Caste cauldron causes unease in BJP as Patidar, Kshatriya get into fight

AHMEDABAD: As the Kshatriya community has remained firm on their demand that Union minister Purushottam Rupala be replaced as the BJP candidate from the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, Patidars have started a social media drive in support of him, leaving the ruling party caught between two dominant castes in Gujarat
With about 18 per cent of Gujarat’s population, the Patidar community holds sway over more than seven of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.
For the past week, the Kshatriyas, also known as Rajputs, have been staging protests over Rupala’s remarks about the community. Jyoti Tilwa, a BJP leader and a prominent figure among the Patidars, circulated a message urging for unity. “Even after Rupala apologised many times, it is not appropriate for anyone to have such a concern. Let us wake up, my brothers and sisters, and support Rupala sahib.” the message read.
Many other Patidar leaders have taken to social media to express their support for Rupala. The community had planned to hold a meeting in Vadodara on Thursday, but it was cancelled at the last moment. Instead, a meeting took place at Rupala’s residence in Gandhinagar with BJP leaders.
Lalit Vasoya, the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Porbandar and a Patidar leader, has accused the BJP of attempting to drive a wedge between the two communities.
“Certain BJP leaders are turning a personal feud with Rupala into a rift between two communities. I denounce this attempt. Efforts must be made to uphold amicable relations between the two communities,” Vasoya told the media.