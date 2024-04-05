SC grants bail to activist Shoma Sen in Elgar Parishad case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Shoma Kanti Sen, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Sen, an English literature professor and women's rights activist was arrested in connection with the case on June 6, 2018.

Pronouncing the order, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih directed that, among other conditions, Sen shall not leave the state of Maharashtra without the leave of the special court.

It said she shall inform the NIA's investigating officer about the address where she will reside during the bail period.

The bench said Sen shall also keep the GPS of her mobile phone active round the clock.