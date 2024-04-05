Tainted Brijbhushan 'adamant' on contesting from Kaiserganj but BJP top brass may not oblige

LUCKNOW: While the suspense over the BJP candidates in a dozen seats in Uttar Pradesh continues, the sitting MP from Kaiserganj Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is believed to be adamant at contesting from there again.

It may be recalled that Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has been facing legal proceedings in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of female wrestlers while being the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). He was removed from the post following a prolonged protest by the wrestlers in New Delhi last year.

Sources said that owing to the taint, the ruling party had given him the option of fielding the candidate of his choice -- either his wife Ketaki Singh or son Prateek Bhushan Singh -- from Kaiserganj, but even after several rounds of talks, the sitting MP does not seem to be ready to budge and is pushing for his own candidature. However, the final call will be of the central leadership of the BJP.

Not only the central leadership but the state unit of the BJP also feels that following the allegations of sexual exploitation of female wrestlers, the candidature of Brijbhushan Sharan Singh would give ammo to the opposition to target the ruling alliance.

BJP insiders claim that the state unit of the party has already sent its report to the central leadership regarding the 12 seats for which the candidates have to be announced.