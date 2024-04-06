Congress plays BKY card, banks on candidates from traditional BJP families in Gwalior-Chambal

BHOPAL: Aiming to challenge the ruling BJP in the Gwalior-Chambal region – which was the most closely contested among the five regions in the state in the 2023 assembly polls – the Congress has played the Brahmin-Kshatriya-Yadav card in three Lok Sabha seats, besides fielding candidates from traditional BJP families.

Ending ten days of suspense, the Congress announced its candidates for the three remaining seats – Morena, Gwalior (both in Gwalior-Chambal region) and Khandwa in the southwestern MP region on Saturday.

While ex-BJP MLA Satyapal Singh Sikarwar was fielded from Morena, the party’s former legislator Praveen Pathak was named as the candidate from Gwalior and 2023 assembly poll loser Narendra Patel was fielded from Khandwa.

With this, the Congress has named candidates for all 28 seats it’s contesting in the state, including four seats of the Gwalior-Chambal region. All four seats in the region -- Bhind-SC, Morena, Gwalior and Guna -- go to the polls in the third phase (April 7).

Knowing well the possibility of cracks within the BJP as the polls draw close, the Congress has tried to challenge the saffron party with its old family sons -- Satyapal Sikarwar in Morena and Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav in Guna.