Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha moves court opposing CBI plea to quiz her in Tihar

NEW DELHI: BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, moved a court here on Saturday opposing a CBI plea that sought her interrogation in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam.

The court on Friday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz Kavitha in Tihar.

The order was passed on the plea filed by the CBI seeking the court's permission to interrogate Kavitha in judicial custody.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for Kavitha, told the court that CBI thwarted the due process of law by filing the plea "behind her back".

"I have grave apprehension that CBI may not have divulged facts to obtain a favourable order from the court," he told the court and urged it to keep the order in abeyance until Kavitha's side is heard.

The court is likely to hear her plea later in on Saturday.