LS polls: Nominations of 16 candidates found invalid for second phase in MP

BHOPAL: The nomination forms of 93 candidates were found to be valid, while 16 were rejected during the scrutiny of papers for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, poll officials said on Saturday.

These 16 rejected nominations include that of the opposition INDIA bloc nominee and Samajwadi Party's (SP) Khajuraho candidate Meera Yadav.

Yadav's form was declared invalid by the returning officer on Friday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said candidates are allowed to withdraw their forms till April 8.

The nominations of 93 candidates are valid, while those of 16 candidates were found invalid during the scrutiny on Friday, Rajan said.

Seven seats --Tikamgarh (SC), Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul (ST) -- will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Union minister and sitting MP Virendra Khatik is contesting from Tikamgarh (SC).

Khatik has won all three elections held in this constituency after it was carved out following delimitation in 2008.

Congress has fielded Pankaj Ahirwar from this seat.