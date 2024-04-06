Maharashtra Congress candidate moves SC against nomination cancellation to contest LS polls

NEW DELHI: Rashmi Shyamkumar Barve, a Congress candidate from Ramtek Parliamentary Constituency in Maharashtra, had knocked the doors of the Supreme Court challenging her unlawful deprivarion of her right to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election through arbitrary and illegal actions.

Rashmi had to move to the apex court, following the Bombay HC's order declining to interfere with the cancellation of nomination on the ground that the election program commenced from March 20, 2024, Kaushik Choudhury, her lawyer told The New Indian Express.

So Rashmi had accordingly prayed to the SC to stay the nomination cancellation order and to allow her to contest the election which definitely would uplift the morale of democracy, her plea said.

Initially the district caste certificate scrutiny committee in Maharashtra on March 28 had invalidated the caste certificate of the party’s official candidate from Ramtek (SC) constituency, following which she had to move the HC.

The HC though stayed the Order of the Caste Scrutiny by observing that the petitioner’s caste certificate was rejected in hasty manner which reflects mala fide intent and accordingly stayed the Order of the Caste Scrutiny committee order.