NIA officials attacked villagers in Bengal, not other way round: Mamata Banerjee

BALURGHAT: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday blamed NIA officials of attacking villagers at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district and not the other way round.

She claimed that the probe agency team had gone to the houses of villagers in the early hours over an incident of "bursting of crackers in 2022".

"The attack was not carried out by women of Bhupatinagar, it was by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," she said at an election rally in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat.

"Will the women sit back if they are attacked?" she said, adding that they had only protested after NIA officials went to some of their houses over the December 2022 incident.