Chirag spurns uncle's campaign offer, reminds him of his 'hostile' attitude

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan has turned down the offer by his uncle and former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to campaign for him in the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In response to a media query whether he would request his uncle to campaign in his favour in the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, Chirag cited Paras' 'hostile' approach towards him following his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s death.

“My uncle had decided to stop giving his blessings to me and tried to separate me from my family. Would he have behaved with me similarly if I was his own son,” he asked.

“My target is to ensure the NDA's victory in all 40 seats of the state and also make it certain that the alliance crosses the 400-mark in the Lok Sabha elections. I have to complete the unfinished work of my father and take Hajipur forward. My goal is ‘Bihar First Bihari First’ and I am moving forward in this direction,” the LJP (R) chief remarked.