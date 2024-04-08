'Unholy alliance': TMC leaders meet EC, demands chiefs of CBI, I-T, NIA and ED be changed

NEW DELHI: Leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sat on a 24-hour dharna outside the Election Commission's office here, demanding that the chiefs of CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department be changed.

A delegation of the TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, met a full bench of the Election Commission (EC) over their demands.

The TMC has been alleging that the central probe agencies have been targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.