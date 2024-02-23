TMC accuses BJP of trying to aggravate Sandeshkhali situation and not allowing peace to return

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday blamed the BJP for trying to aggravate the situation in restive Sandeshkhali by foiling every effort to restore peace and normalcy in the area, even as the administration and police are working overtime to reach out to every villager to address their grievances.

Addressing a press conference here, senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the administration has full control over the situation and is diligently addressing every complaint and grievance of villagers.

"The administration is in charge, with BDO and police officers working tirelessly. Every complaint is being thoroughly examined and promptly addressed. However, whenever there is a semblance of normalcy being restored, BJP leaders such as Sukanta Majumdar and Locket Chatterjee rush in to exacerbate the situation. The BJP shows no concern for the women of Sandeshkhali; their only agenda seems to be to sow chaos for electoral gains," she said.

Bhattacharya and another senior minister, Shashi Panja, both strongly reacted when a reporter compared the situation in Sandeshkhali to that of Singur and Nandigram during the erstwhile CPI(M) regime in 2007-08.

"Those were popular uprising against the misrule of the left, whereas the opposition is trying to foment chaos and disturbances in the name of protests in some parts of Sandeshkhali. There is no uprising. If there had been few cases of grievances of land grab and exploitation, those have already been addressed," Bhattacharya said.

"BJP is trying to incite people and violating laws," Panja added.