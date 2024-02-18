Sheikh Shahjahan: From CPM-affiliated union leader to dreaded 'Gabbar' of Sandeshkhali

People in Sandeshkhali in Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district know him by various names; Shahjahan, Sheikh Shahjahan. Then, comes the moniker Gabbar and, finally, Bhai, who would do anything that brings dread to women and their husbands. He can make roads disappear, and men squirm and crawl. The Trinamool Congress strongman and ‘election manager’ has, however, disappeared since his henchmen attacked Enforcement Directorate officers who came knocking at his door on January 5 in a foodgrain irregularities case that has landed the state’s former food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick in jail.

The sleepy Sandeshkhali is around 70 km from Kolkata. Revelation about the dark underbelly ruled by the local satrap of the ruling party surfaced when women hit the streets with horrid tales of exploitation. These demonstrations brought forth the politics of polarisation too as the area is close to the Bangladesh border. Sandeshkhali today is the epicentre of women’s resistance movement.

Back in 2004, things were different. Shahjahan was a union leader in brick kilns in an area located in the lower Gangetic delta, a part of the Ichhamati-Raimangal plain, crisscrossed by rivers and creeks. In the next decade, the foot soldier of a CPM-affiliated union emerged as a strongman of the area populated by fishermen, farmers and daily wagers.

He changed his colours with the change of guard in the state in 2011. The burly 47-year-old is an unstoppable functionary of the ruling TMC. The women’s allegations against him and his two aides — Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar — have led homemakers and young girls to hit the streets with sticks and brooms. Only a few months ago, these protestors feared even eye contact with the men they simply hated.

The allegations are egregious: Asking women to attend the ‘party meeting’ at midnight; forcing them to ride pillion on motorcycles driven by TMC netas, ordering homemakers to prepare ‘pitha’ (rice cake, which is a traditional Bengali food in winters) at midnight; and grabbing tribal land for setting up fisheries.

Refusal to attend midnight meetings would result in unexplainable torture. “Our husbands would have to face the consequences. They would have to go to their dens and get beaten up with the wooden butt of a spade,” said a woman. And whenever they went to the police, the law keepers told them to go to Shahjahan for solutions.