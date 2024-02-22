Sandeshkhali row: BJP releases documentary on women victims, land grab

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday released a documentary on its social media handles to highlight the alleged land grab and sexual exploitation of women at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and attacked the state's Trinamool Congress government.

The BJP said on X about the over 20-minute long video, "A truth that'll shock us. A truth that'll pain us. A truth that'll shake our conscience. The truth of #Sandeshkhali, that Mamata Banerjee is trying to hide."