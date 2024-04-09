Bihar: What’s common between INDIA & NDA? The rebels

PATNA : In the emerging battle between the opposition Grand Alliance and the ruling NDA, a threat common to both sides is looming: rebels. From the RJD-led front, which is yet to announce its full list of candidates, two dissidents have already gone their ways. First is MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, and second Rajballabh Yadav.

In the NDA camp, BJP MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad has resigned from the party and joined Congress. The buzz is that Congress may field him from Muzaffarpur. Another party MP from Buxar and Union minister Ashwini Choubey is questioning the leadership why he is replaced. “I want to know the offence that I have committed for which I have not been given the ticket from Buxar,” he said on Monday.