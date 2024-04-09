MVA Seat Sharing: Sena to get 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP 10, say reports

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is set to fight on 21 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in upcoming elections, with Congress fighting on 17 and Nationalist Congress Party getting the remaining 10.

Of the four contentious seats, Shiv Sena will retain Sangli, while Congress will get Mumbai North.

Besides Mumbai North, some of the main seats fought by Congress Party are Nandurbar, Dhule, Akola, Amaravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Nanded, Jalna, Mumbai North Central, Pune, Latur, Solapur and Kolhapur.

Seat sharing talks among the three allies were thrown into disarray when Shiv Sena announced candidates to 21 out of the 48 seats, including seats such as Sangli, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai North West, which were also eyed by the Congress.

The front was formed in Maharashtra, India after Shiv Sena and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party could not come to an understanding on sharing power, particularly with regard to the issue of rotating the post of chief minister.

As a result, Shiv Sena -- led by Uddhav Thackeray, walked away from the decades-old alliance and tied up with its long-time rivals Indian National Congress and Nationalist Congress Party or NCP.

While the government so formed was not expected to last very long, it surprisingly survived for three years, and was brought down by a rebellion led by Shiv Sena leader from Thane, Eknath Shinde.

Another split, this time in NCP, further enriched the new, BJP-led alliance later that year. This was led by Ajit Pawar, the nephew of party president Sharad Pawar.

Eventually, the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly recognized the breakaway group of Shiv Sena as the real Shiv Sena.